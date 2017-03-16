ROLESVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Another troubling video involving Wake County students has surfaced, prompting Rolesville leaders to hold a special meeting Thursday night.
The video shows what appears to be an organized fight at Rolesville High School. Some on social media are calling it a "fight club," but Rolesville mayor Frank Eagles disagrees. Leaders say they have scheduled the meeting to address parents' concerns.
In January, a school resource officer was seen slamming a student to the ground at Rolesville High School. Read more about that here.
Those investigating this video say it doesn't appear any money exchanged hands, even though the fight looks like a boxing match with an intervening referee.
It looks as though the video was shot inside one of the external stairwells at Rolesville High School. The person who filmed the fight has not been identified, so ABC11 does not have permission to use the footage.
The video shows two students in boxing stances throwing punches at each other. It ends with one of the fighters staggering to the corner after being hit in the head several times.
News of the video reached Mayor Eagles, who said it's just the latest in a string of complaints he's received from parents at the school.
"I'm tired of hearing it," Eagles told ABC11. "It's just what it comes down to. I said, 'We all need to get together, find out what these problems are. Are some of the kids exaggerating or not? And let's find some solutions to the problem.' I mean we can talk about problems all you want to but if you don't find solutions or try to work things to get them working out, then it's going to continue."
The mayor is hosting the meeting Thursday night at the Town Hall at 7 p.m.
Wake County school officials say they have identified the students in the video and have taken appropriate disciplinary action.
