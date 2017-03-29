Rolesville police chief dies at his home

Rolesville Police Chief Bobby Langston II died at his home Wednesday, according to a news release from Mayor Frank Eagles.Details of how it happened weren't released."Chief Langston was admired and respected by the Town of Rolesville Mayor, Board of Commissioners, staff, citizens, and businesses. He stood for character and ethics and ran the Department likewise. He will truly be missed," said Mayor Eagles.Eagles said all flags in Rolesville have been lowered to half-staff and Town Hall will be closed for the rest of the week,"Please keep the Langston family and our community in your thoughts and prayers," he said.