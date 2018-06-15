Roller coaster derails, 2 riders crash 34 feet to the ground

LOUISE SIMPSON
Chaos erupted at a Florida boardwalk Thursday night when a roller coaster derailed, sending two people crashing about 34 feet to the ground, officials said.

When rescue crews arrived at Daytona Beach's boardwalk, they found the front car of the sandblaster roller coaster "completely off the track and dangling front end towards the ground," the Daytona Beach Fire Department said.

The two riders who fell to the ground "were determined to be Trauma Alerts" and were taken to the hospital, the department said.

Two riders had remained in the front derailed car, officials said. The middle car -- which contained four more riders -- was partially derailed, while the back car -- which held two other riders -- remained on the track, the fire department said. The riders were kept in place by seat belts, the department said.

Crews extricated the eight riders still on the coaster, officials said.

Six of the 10 riders were hospitalized, the fire department said, adding that their conditions were unknown.

Fire officials also said they didn't know what caused the ride to malfunction and derail.
