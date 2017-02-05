NEWS

Rolling car hits, kills Orange County woman checking mail

HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina --
An 85-year-old Orange County woman was killed Saturday when her car rolled onto her while she checked her mail.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of Hoot Owl Drive off Old NC 10.

Florence Frush apparently left her Toyota Prius in neutral instead of park and it rolled forward, trapping her underneath.

A person who called 911 discovered her dead under the car. It wasn't clear how long she'd been there.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office is evaluating the incident.

