Rudy Giuliani differs with Trump on IG report: 'I don't think it exonerates him'

President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that the inspector general's report into Hillary Clinton's email investigation "totally exonerates" him in the Russia investigation, but his lawyer Rudy Giuliani doesn't agree."Well I don't think it exonerates him," Giuliani told ABC News in a phone interview Saturday."In some respects, it dramatically supports his position ... that the people who conducted the Hillary probe who were extreme partisan for Hillary and against Trump."Giuliani has called for the suspension of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, until the inspector general completes a report on his investigation."Mueller only gets an interview after he gets thoroughly investigated and we determine his conflicts, the biases and prejudices of his staff," Giuliani said.Even though Mueller rejected his earlier request for written testimony from the president, Giuliani said he's still pushing for written questions and answers if Trump decides to speak with Mueller."I think that we would prefer questions and written answers," he said. "The way Ronald Reagan did."Mueller could be zeroing in on the president's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.Ukrainian parliamentarian Andrii Artemenko, a witness in the Russia investigation who testified before the grand jury, told ABC News that many of the questions from Mueller's team focused on Cohen and his relationship with Russia.Sources tell ABC News that Cohen could cooperate with prosecutors in a separate probe led by the Southern District of New York into his business dealings and the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels.Giuliani said they're not concerned that prosecutors obtained more than 700 pages of Cohen's encrypted texts and have pieced together 16 pages of shredded papers. He said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein assured the president that he wouldn't be roped into the Southern District of New York's investigation."We have no reason to believe that could possibly change unless somebody decided to lie or somebody decided to frame us," he said. "The president isn't concerned at all, he's concerned for Michael Cohen. He's not concerned about anything Michael Cohen can do to him."Another target in the Russia investigation, Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, is spending his first weekend in a federal prison as he awaits trial.Trump expressed his sympathy for Manafort tweeting, "Wow, what a tough sentence for Paul Manafort, who has represented Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other top political people and campaigns."But Manafort has not been sentenced, a judge revoked his house arrest on allegations of witness tampering.According to Giuliani, Trump is not considering pardoning Cohen or Manafort, but may change his mind."He is not considering it and he will not even entertain thinking about it until after the investigation has been completed," he said.