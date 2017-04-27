Russian spy ship sinks after collision with freighter

The Russian navy reconnaissance ship Liman has sunk off Istanbul after colliding with a freighter. All of the Russian sailors are safe.Turkey's state-run news agency says that the prime minister has called his Russian counterpart to express his "sadness" over the ship collision in the Black Sea.Anadolu Agency says that Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has spoken by phone with Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev soon after the collision.Authorities say that all 78 personnel on the Russian vessel Liman are accounted for after it collided with the Togo-flagged freighter Youzarsif H.The freighter was carrying livestock and all of its crew is safe.