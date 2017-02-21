Sampson Co. landfill search linked to missing Durham man

The family of a missing man is begging anyone with information to come forward, and they're fearing the worst.The Durham Police Department has been looking for Alton Sanders as part of a missing person's case.Durham police searched a Sampson County landfill last week for hours; that's where Durham's waste disposal ends up.Alton Sanders' family said they were told detectives were looking for his body.Sanders, 24, the father of a 6-month-old, was last seen Wednesday night at a friend's get-together in Durham.Now, flowers sit near Sanders' mother, Becky Sanders, who is using an oxygen machine after recently suffering a stroke.She said the last time she saw him was Tuesday night when he told her he wanted to get his life together."And I told him that's what you need, to go on and get you a job, he said, Mom, I want to,' " Becky Sanders said. "I want my baby. And I'm sick; I don't want to end up back in the hospital."Sanders's uncle told ABC11 the family presumes his nephew is dead, though they still hold out hope that he's alive, and said they just want to have him back.The family is offering a $500 cash reward for any information leading to Sanders's discovery.