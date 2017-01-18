NEWS

Sampson County woman's disappearance called suspicious

Maria Ventura Cruz (Sampson County Sheriff's Office)

By
CLINTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Maria Ventura Cruz hasn't been seen since about 7 p.m. Sunday, and her family is sick about it.

Investigators are also fearing for her safety.

Sampson County Sheriff's Department set up a command site Wednesday near Cruz's home on Hayes Mill Road in Godwin. Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said the search for the missing 38-year-old mother of three is centered in the area.

"We have had units come from other counties to assist," Thornton said "The SBI is working with us, certainly our own emergency management operation is here."

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office is conducting a desperate search for the missing woman.



Wednesday afternoon, a dive team spent several hours searching a nearby river, with no trace of the missing woman.

The sheriff called her disappearance suspicious.

"Some possible misconduct," Thornton said. "Some criminal misconduct."

In the meantime, Thornton said, the search will continue.

