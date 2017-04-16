Sanford 15-year-old charged with murder

A 15-year-old boy is charged with murdering a man in Sanford on Saturday, police said.Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Scott Avenue around 4:15 p.m.Police found Fredarius McIver, 26, dead inside his home. Officials said McIver had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.Detectives identified the 15-year-old male as the suspect. The teen turned himself in to authorities and he was taken into custody.The teen, whose name has been withheld, is charged with first-degree murder.A juvenile petition and secure custody order were served on the juvenile. He was transported to Wake Juvenile Detention center in Raleigh where he will be held until his court appearance in juvenile court in Sanford.