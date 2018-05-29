'Santa Fe strong:' Community greets students returning to school after mass shooting

EMILY SHAPIRO
Santa Fe High School students were greeted by community members holding signs of support as they returned to class this morning for the first time since a mass shooting left 10 students and staff dead.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, allegedly burst into art rooms at the Texas school on May 18 with a shotgun and a .38-caliber revolver, killing 10 and injuring 13 others. He was taken into custody and charged with capital murder.

As students headed back to the building this morning, young community members lined up at the campus holding signs of encouragement. Some signs read: "We love Santa Fe," "Santa Fe strong," "We love you!" and "Together we stand."

Multiple law enforcement agencies from across Texas are providing extra security at all schools in the district for the returning students and staff, the school district said.

"We are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment so as a community we can heal," Patti Hanssard, assistant superintendent for human resources and public relations, said in a statement.

Counseling will be available for students and staff "for as long as needed," the district said.

Going back to school will "help us have closure because I don't think our last day of high school should be such a bad memory," student Katie Oldham told ABC station KTRK in Houston.

"That day should not be the defining moment of our senior year," student Kaitlyn Richards added. "It shouldn't be the last memory before we graduate."

"I definitely have mixed emotions about going back, but it will help to move on and be stronger than this," Richards said.

Santa Fe High School's last day of class is Thursday and graduation is on Friday.

As students head back to school, two more victims will be mourned at visitations and funerals today.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Violent robbery leaves Durham Harris Teeter workers, customers shaken
Razor blade found taped to NC gas pump
Neighbors surprised as FBI searches Cary home
NJ sign swept away in Sandy washes up in France
Lottery players told they won't get money due to glitch
78 percent of NC teachers say students are tested too much
Durham police investigate attempted sexual assault near Duke
County seeks solutions for Spring Lake residents without water
Show More
Religious leaders react to release of police videos of Raleigh man's arrest
Banner Elk mansion previously listed for $3.5M could sell for pennies on the dollar in auction
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema launches Summer Family Fun program
Newborn daughter of fallen hero does photo shoot with fellow soldiers
Police: 3 kids found padlocked inside room at Kinston apartment
More News