PLYMOUTH, WI --Wisconsin-based Sargento Foods Inc., is expanding a voluntary recall of some cheeses due to a possible bacterial contamination.
The company recalled some cheeses Feb. 10, but expanded the recall Friday to include products produced on the same line. Sargento says it also cut ties with Indiana-based Deutsch Kase Haus, which supplied cheese which may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
No illnesses have been confirmed.
The additional products include 8-ounce packages of Sargento's Sliced Colby, Sliced Muenster, Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack, Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria, Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese, 7.5-ounce packages of Sliced Pepper Jack and 6.67-ounce packages of Sliced Tomato and Basil Jack.
The affected cheeses have various sell-by dates. Below is the list of items under the expanded recall:
- Sargento Sliced Colby, 8 oz., UPC 4610000105, Sell By date 15MAY17F
- Sargento Sliced Muenster, 8oz., UPC 4610000107, Sell By dates 05MAR17F, 06MAR17F, 15APR17F, 16APR17F and 17APR17F
- Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack, 7.5 oz., UPC 4610000122, Sell By date 03MAY17B
- Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack, 6.67 oz., UPC 4610000279, Sell By date 03MAR17B
- Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack, 8 oz., UPC 4610041018, Sell By date H07APR17
- Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria, 8 oz., UPC 4610041105, Sell By date H10APR17
- Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040094, Sell By date H08JUN17 and H09JUN17
To see previously recalled items, visit info.sargento.com.