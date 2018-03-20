  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Sarkozy questioned by police over ties to Gadhafi

PAUL PRADIER
Nicolas Sarkozy is being questioned today by French investigators looking into allegations that Libya helped finance the former French president's victorious 2007 campaign, a judicial source who spoke on condition of anonymity told ABC News.

An inquiry began in 2013 into whether Moammar Gadhafi's regime sent millions of euros to Sarkozy, who has denied the allegations, calling them "grotesque."

A lawyer for Sarkozy could not be immediately reached for comment.

Libyan officials from the Gadhafi era told Mediapart, a French investigative website, that they provided financial support to Sarkozy in 2007.

This is the first time since the investigation began that Sarkozy has been questioned by authorities, who can charge or release him after the interrogation, which may last as long as 48 hours.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos