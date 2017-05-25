NEWS

Say cheese! Guide dog joins high school senior in yearbook photo

EMBED </>More Videos

Guide dog graduating with high school senior, Steve Campion reports. (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas --
A Texas high school senior spent the past year side-by-side with man's best friend.

Julia Smith decided she wanted to train a guide dog for the blind. After much research and work, she took on the project last year. The dog named Nyland even went with her to classes.

"As soon as the bell rings, he jumps up because he knows it's time to go. During actual class time, he's not a disturbance. He just sleeps under my desk," said Smith. "As soon as his vest comes off and he's back to being a normal dog, he's a wild child."



Nyland was welcomed by campus staff and students. There's a picture of him alongside classmates in the school yearbook.

Thomas Veenstra is a sophomore at the school. He said everyone loved Nyland.

"(Nyland)is pretty popular and he shows up to the football games with us sometimes," said Veenstra. "He'll go to our band contests. He gets a lot of attention in the hallways."

Smith graduates Friday and Nylan will stay with her until July before he's fully trained. It's a reality which Julia's mother, Michelle Smith, said will be difficult on the whole family.

"We've all grown really attached to him so parting ways is going to be really hard," she said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsdogcomfort dogpetseducationgraduationyearbook
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 of 3 men shot in southeast Raleigh has died, police say
Sheriff: 2-year-old girl pulled from Clayton pond has died
Durham Police make arrest in W. Main St homicide
Awkward moment when Trump pushes a prime minister
Jared Kushner examined as part of FBI Russia investigation
More News
Top Stories
Slain girl's brother shot to death in Hoke County
Durham Police make arrest in W. Main St homicide
1 of 3 men shot in southeast Raleigh has died, police say
Small towns fuel Wake County's population boom
Raleigh Police investigating shooting call on I-40 west
Sheriff: 2-year-old girl pulled from Clayton pond has died
BCBS rate-hike request symptom of a troubled system
Show More
Garner police urge people to lock up after break-ins
Retired Raleigh officer battling MS gets surprise van
2-year-old who drowned got out through doggie door
Man killed linked to mask robberies, 2 others arrested
Morrisville Police arrest 2 in ongoing cell-phone scam
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Thursday, May 25, 2017
Slain girl's brother shot to death in Hoke County
Small towns fuel Wake County's population boom
BCBS rate-hike request symptom of a troubled system
More Video