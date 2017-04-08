CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --The State Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into an N.C. Highway Patrol trooper's attempt to stop a fleeing minivan that ended in a crash last week in which two teenage girls were killed.
The Charlotte Observer reports eight-year veteran Trooper D. A. Motsinger attempted a "precise immobilization technique," or PIT maneuver, to stop a speeding Dodge minivan whose driver refused to pull over in Union County on March 28.
According to authorities, the minivan left U.S. 74 just across the Anson County line and flipped several times. Three of the four teenagers inside were thrown from the vehicle.
Spokeswoman Patty McQuillan said the results of the SBI investigation will be given to the local prosecutor, who will decide whether the trooper's actions were justified.
