SBI executes search warrant on Hoke County government office

RAEFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
At the request of the District Attorney and the Hoke County Sheriffs Office, the SBI is investigating a Hoke County government office Monday.

The SBI waited until 4:15 p.m. to execute a search warrant to "minimize disruption to the office," a spokesperson for the NC Department of Public Safety said.

The SBI's Computer Crimes Unit is assisting in the SBI's Southeastern District in this investigation.

An ABC11 crew at the scene has learned the investigation centered around time sheets in unspecified county offices.

No other details were immediately available.

