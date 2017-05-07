BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. --The FBI and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are working together to find an 8-year-old girl who went missing Friday morning after her mother was found dead, according to WPDE.
Malboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon said deputies searched in nearby areas and roads for the missing child, Iyana Lowery, but they had no luck.
Lemon said they have questioned dozens of people in search for responses. Ella Lowery, 36, was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville.
The child's disappearance is now being treated as a kidnapping and abduction case.
The FBI's Child Abduction Unit is involved in the case and it is asking for the public's help.
Iyana is 4 feet 2 inches and weighs about 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office at (843) 479-5605 or CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC. All tipsters will remain anonymous.