NEWS

South Carolina child missing after mother found dead

Iyana Lowery (Credit: FBI)

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. --
The FBI and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are working together to find an 8-year-old girl who went missing Friday morning after her mother was found dead, according to WPDE.

Malboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon said deputies searched in nearby areas and roads for the missing child, Iyana Lowery, but they had no luck.

Lemon said they have questioned dozens of people in search for responses. Ella Lowery, 36, was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville.

The child's disappearance is now being treated as a kidnapping and abduction case.

The FBI's Child Abduction Unit is involved in the case and it is asking for the public's help.

Iyana is 4 feet 2 inches and weighs about 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office at (843) 479-5605 or CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC. All tipsters will remain anonymous.
Related Topics:
newsmissing girlmissing childrenkidnapmurderSouth Carolina
Load Comments
NEWS
DPD sergeant involved in hit-and-run
Penn State frat brother: Pleas to call 911 for unconscious pledge were dismissed
Man pulls gun on Durham officer, leads police on chase
Girl pries gator's mouth open after it bites her leg
More News
Top Stories
Man pulls gun on Durham officer, leads police on chase
Troopers investigating fatal accident in Wake County
DPD sergeant involved in hit-and-run
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Police: Man killed after Goldsboro crash, shooting
Parts of NC moutains see rare May snowfall
Girl pries gator's mouth open after it bites her leg
Show More
Tense France chooses new president, deciding Europe's fate
Wildfire spreads in Georgia, forces evacuations
82 freed Chibok schoolgirls arrive in Nigeria's capital
Perdue recalls chicken sausage due to contamination
Raleigh Police investigate death of 66-year-old man
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos