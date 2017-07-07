NEWS

South Carolina inmate captured in Texas after second escape

An inmate was re-captured in Texas early Friday after his second escape from a maximum security prison in South Carolina, prison officials said.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said in a Twitter message that 46-year-old inmate Jimmy Causey was in custody.

Corrections spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe says Causey was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety around 3 a.m. Friday. There were no immediate details on where the Texas troopers found Causey. Messages left with the Texas Department of Public Safety were not immediately returned Friday morning.

A news conference was planned at 10 a.m. Friday, Sharpe said.

He was missing from the Liebert Correctional Institution in Ridgeville on Wednesday afternoon. The prison is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Charleston.

Authorities were still trying to determine how Causey made his latest escape from the South Carolina prison. No details have been released on that escape.

He and another inmate had escaped from a prison in Columbia in 2005 in a garbage truck and were captured three days later.

Causey was serving a life prison sentence after he was convicted of holding a Columbia attorney and his family at gunpoint in their home.

Following his first capture, Causey was held in South Carolina's most secure, super-max facility in Columbia, but he was eventually returned to the system's general population.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsinmatesnational
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Driver knocks down power lines in Raleigh crash
Trump, Putin shake hands ahead of high-stakes meeting at G-20
Police respond to reports of shooting in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Bacteria levels prompt swimming alert at Carolina Beach
What you need to know about the G-20
More News
Top Stories
Unlocking the mystery of a modern home off Wade Avenue
Second suspect charged in deadly Raleigh July 4 shooting
Bacteria levels prompt swimming alert at Carolina Beach
Driver knocks down power lines in Raleigh crash
Dogs trapped in boiling hot car rescued by police
Wake Forest on alert after recent car break-ins
South Carolina soccer league orders no yelling by parents
Show More
I-Team: Where do guns used in NC crimes come from?
Hot again today ahead of storms this weekend
Card 'skimmers' removed from gas station near Jordan Lake
Man charged with murder in Fayetteville shooting
Gary Sinise Foundation donates ATV to small NC fire dept.
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos