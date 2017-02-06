SC woman barred from return to US by ban to return home

NEWS

South Carolina woman barred from return to US by immigration ban to return home

Nazanin Zinouri worries about when and if she will be able to go home to South Carolina (WTVD)

CLEMSON, South Carolina --
Nazanin Zinouri says she will be back in the Upstate on Monday after being denied return to her home in South Carolina after Trump's temporary immigration ban.

"I'm exhausted after everything that happened," the 29-year-old data scientist told WLOS.

Zinouri, a U.S. resident of nearly seven years who lives and works in the Clemson area, was previously denied return to the U.S. She had flown to Iran to visit family in January, and had been there just a few days when she began to hear rumors that citizens of Muslim-majority nations would be banned from returning to the United States.

She tried to return home immediately, but flights were delayed in Tehran by heavy snow. She'd only gotten as far as Dubai when the ban went into effect and authorities refused to let her board a plane home to the United States.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham became involved in Zinouri's struggle to return to South Carolina, saying that President Trump's executive order temporarily banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries should be modified, and he was working to get her back home "as soon as possible."


"I don't really have any long-term plans as it's hard to plan not knowing what's coming next," she wrote from Iran. "Please know that the outpouring of support means more to me than I could possibly express, and regardless of the outcome, I will always be grateful for it. That said, I really want to go home."
Zinouri has lived in the United States since 2010, and works for Modjoul, a Clemson company, as a data specialist. Modjoul designs wearable technology in order to improve the way companies function.

"I'm working in a company that's trying to improve workers' lives right now," she said. "I worked in health care before. I take part in animal causes. I try to do all those things in America, so I definitely do consider myself to be part of that society," she said.

Zinouri is expected to arrive at GSP around 12:30 p.m. Monday. She says one of the first things she plans to do is hug her dog.

She also says she can't wait to see everyone and thank them in person.

