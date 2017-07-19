Authorities say a woman and her mother have been arrested in South Carolina after a worker taking out the trash at the Mexican restaurant where they worked saw a newborn baby fall out of a hole in the bag.Greenville Police spokesman Johnathan Bragg said 19-year-old Estela Ruiz-Gomez gave birth in the restaurant's bathroom on July 12 and her mother, 41-year-old Lorenza Gomez Rodriguez knew about it.Bragg says an employee taking the trash out later that day noticed the bag was heavier than usual and dragged it across the parking lot.Bragg said in a news release the bag tore and the newborn baby fell out. The baby died at the hospital.Both women are charged with homicide by child abuse. It's not known if they have lawyers.