Scalise makes play on anniversary of baseball practice shooting

One year to the day since Rep. Steve Scalise was seriously wounded in a shooting during a team practice in Alexandria, Va., the Louisiana Republican took to Washington's Nationals Park for the 2018 Congressional Baseball Game, making a play at the very start of the game.Scalise, who endured multiplies surgeries and needed to walk with crutches for months, made the start for the GOP at second base, snagged a grounder on the first pitch of the game and promptly threw out Rep. Raul Ruiz, a California Democrat, at first, before being mobbed by his teammates.The moment came just minutes after Scalise was escorted to second by U.S. Capitol Police officers David Bailey and Crystal Griner - the officers who were injured responding to the shooting last year.Scalise would remain in the game for one more batter before being replaced at second base to a standing ovation.On June 14, 2017, a lone gunman opened fire as Republican lawmakers were practicing for the annual game. One of four people shot, Scalise suffered life-threatening injuries."I had a long road to recovery to get to this point," Scalise told reporters Thursday morning. "I've got more to go, but to think that after nine surgeries ... I get to be back out here with my colleagues ... God bless America!"