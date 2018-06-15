Scalise makes play on anniversary of baseball practice shooting

ADAM KELSEY
One year to the day since Rep. Steve Scalise was seriously wounded in a shooting during a team practice in Alexandria, Va., the Louisiana Republican took to Washington's Nationals Park for the 2018 Congressional Baseball Game, making a play at the very start of the game.

Scalise, who endured multiplies surgeries and needed to walk with crutches for months, made the start for the GOP at second base, snagged a grounder on the first pitch of the game and promptly threw out Rep. Raul Ruiz, a California Democrat, at first, before being mobbed by his teammates.

The moment came just minutes after Scalise was escorted to second by U.S. Capitol Police officers David Bailey and Crystal Griner - the officers who were injured responding to the shooting last year.

Scalise would remain in the game for one more batter before being replaced at second base to a standing ovation.

On June 14, 2017, a lone gunman opened fire as Republican lawmakers were practicing for the annual game. One of four people shot, Scalise suffered life-threatening injuries.

"I had a long road to recovery to get to this point," Scalise told reporters Thursday morning. "I've got more to go, but to think that after nine surgeries ... I get to be back out here with my colleagues ... God bless America!"
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Cement truck overturns on Rock Quarry Road bridge over I-40 in Raleigh
2 Great White sharks spotted near North Carolina coast
Legally blind student forced to transfer schools, appeal denied
What some Knightdale business owners think of the town's rapid developments
DA: Girl, 4, abducted and sexually assaulted in PA
Lawnmower trips explosive device lying in the grass
Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella
Crooks steal Houston woman's final wish involving her ashes
Show More
Apex police arrest armed robbery suspect
Alec Baldwin says he could beat President Trump in 2020
Ex-boyfriend accused in murder of Durham HS student pleads guilty
Durham creates racial equity task force
New effort to strengthen the bargaining power of NC employee unions
More News