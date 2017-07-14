Scam targeted NC State students

NC State University police are warning freshman about a Facebook scam targeting them."We recently learned that a fraudulent group targeting the class of 2021k," said a post on the NC State University Police Facebook page.The post goes on to say the group asks students for personal information to get their phone numbers and even their home addresses. Police are warning students not to respond to those requests.In an email sent to students, the Department of Academic and Student Affairs said the scam has also been popping up at other campuses.NC State Police said they haven't had any victims but they are being proactive.Senior Kimberly Jones said she understands why some freshman fall for it."When I was a freshman, I was added to a lot of groups on Facebook, Wolfpack students, how to get tickets and stuff like that and you want to get to know things about campus and people," Jones said."There's a lot of groups on Facebook and it's kind of hard to tell which one is legit and which one is not.""It's kind of scary," said freshman Alexis Postell, who added that new students like herself are easy targets because they're still trying to figure out college life. "You're kind of getting used to everything."Links: