School bus involved in accident in Durham

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --A school bus was involved in a crash with a car in downtown Durham Wednesday morning.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
It happened just after 8 a.m. on South Roxboro Street at Summit Street.
Police said the bus driver tried to turn left on Summit Street and collided with a southbound car.
No children were on the bus when it happened, but a boy in the car suffered a shoulder injury and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Report a Typo