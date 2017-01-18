NEWS

School bus involved in accident in Durham
EMBED </>More News Videos

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on South Roxboro Street

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A school bus was involved in a crash with a car in downtown Durham Wednesday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App


It happened just after 8 a.m. on South Roxboro Street at Summit Street.

Police said the bus driver tried to turn left on Summit Street and collided with a southbound car.

No children were on the bus when it happened, but a boy in the car suffered a shoulder injury and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsschool bus accidentDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
President Obama Commutes Bulk of Chelsea Manning's 35-Year Sentence
Donald Trump: 'I Don't Like Tweeting'
Trump Hopes Congressional Democrats Will 'Reconsider' Inauguration Snub, Adviser Says
Trump's Cabinet Pick Supports Scrapping Obama's Arctic Drilling Ban
More News
Top Stories
Driver crashes into two houses in southeast Raleigh
Newly released photos show severity of machete attack
Chief of staff: George H.W. Bush hospitalized
Man found shot to death Wayne County
Students ejected from boat during tournament
Woman dies after silicone injection
Chase ends in Wake County; deputy hurt, suspect escapes
Show More
Price only NC Dem who plans to attend Trump swearing-in
Raleigh City Council adopts Universal Living Wage policy
Group wants counselors, not cops on Wake school campuses
Durham Police investigate after 2 Duke students robbed
Man who murdered nurse in Cary avoids death penalty with guilty plea
More News
Top Video
Man found shot to death Wayne County
Chase ends in Wake County; deputy hurt, suspect escapes
Cumberland County teacher to appear on 'Rachael Ray'
Group wants counselors, not cops on Wake school campuses
More Video