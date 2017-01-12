NEWS

School bus with 32 students on board overturns near Richmond

RICHMOND, Virginia --
Police say a school bus with 32 students on board overturned in Dinwiddie County.

Virginia State Police say only one student was complaining of a minor injury after Thursday's crash but all 32 of them were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Police say the driver also was to VCU Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Police say the bus ran off the right side of the road and struck a snow embankment before overturning onto its side in a ditch. Police say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

