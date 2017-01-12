Police say a school bus with 32 students on board overturned in Dinwiddie County.Virginia State Police say only one student was complaining of a minor injury after Thursday's crash but all 32 of them were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.Police say the driver also was to VCU Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.Police say the bus ran off the right side of the road and struck a snow embankment before overturning onto its side in a ditch. Police say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.