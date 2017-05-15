NEWS

Enloe High School reverses course, will recognize deceased student Rachel Rosoff

Rachel Rosoff

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
After large effort by family and students, William G. Enloe High School leaders said Monday they will include Rachel Rosoff in next month's high school graduation.

Rachel, 17, lost her life on September 3. She was a lifeguard at Heritage Point Pool. Authorities said she drowned after being electrocuted in the pool because of equipment failure.

In a statement, Wake County Public Schools said:

"We appreciate the willingness of Rachel Rosoff's family to resolve the question of Rachel's recognition during a painful and difficult time for all who knew her. We would also like to thank Enloe Principal Will Chavis for his quiet and persistent efforts to help us reach an agreement. We are not providing additional comment out of respect for the Rosoff family and the healing process among Rachel's classmates."

Earlier, the family told ABC11 the school told them graduation is a celebration and recognizing Rosoff might upset the students. That was before a petition drive gathered more than 12,000 signatures.

A district spokesperson said while there is no official policy on the matter they do advise schools not to memorialize students at ceremonies. They said it's a guideline recommended by the National Association of School Psychologists.

Graduation for Enloe is set for June 14.

