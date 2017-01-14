Scientists to discuss Lejeune's contaminated tap water

Federal officials are holding meetings about the Camp Lejeune drinking water that was contaminated for several decades.The three meetings Saturday come just days after the Obama administration agreed to provide disability benefits totaling more than $2 billion to veterans who were exposed to the water while stationed at Camp LejeuneThe Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry is holding the meetings at the Courtyard in Jacksonville. In one meeting, scientists will discuss several issues regarding exposure to the contaminated water.Health officials believe as many as 1 million people may have been exposed to tainted water between the 1950s and when drinking water wells at the Marine base were closed in the 1980s. The wells were contaminated by leaking fuel tanks and an off-base dry cleaner.