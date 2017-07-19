Sea turtles released on NC Coast

A huge crowd turned out on the beach in Surf City Wednesday to watch as volunteers helped five sea turtles return to their home.The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center led the effort near North Shore Drive and Wilmington Avenue. The turtles, Pumba, Zazu, Surfrider, Maz and Dune Bug were all set free. Dune Bug, the largest of the turtles, is a 200 pound loggerhead.