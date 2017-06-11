NEWS

Search for missing Wayne County teen suspended

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The U.S. Coast Gaurd has suspended the search for a 17-year-old boy who went missing while swimming Saturday.

Emerald Isle police said the teen and his friend were caught in a rip current while swimming.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Emerald Isle officials worked overnight and into Sunday morning in an effort to find the missing teen.

One of the boys, a 16-year-old from Wayne County, was rescued by a surfer and brought ashore.

He was taken to Carteret HealthCare before being airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He is listed in critical condition.

The 17-year-old is still missing.

During their search, the Coast Guard covered approximately 129 square miles and searched for over 25 hours.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the young man," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Lance Sobel, duty watchstander at Sector North Carolina. "Making the choice to suspend a search is never an easy choice and one the Coast Guard doesn't take lightly."

The boys' names have not yet been released. Police said that the teens were visiting Emerald Isle for the day.
