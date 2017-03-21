NEWS

Search on for killer of Spring Lake mother of two

EMBED </>More News Videos

36-year-old Jennifer Foxx was fatally shot.

By
SPRING LAKE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A homicide investigation is underway near Spring Lake after a woman's body was discovered outside a home Tuesday morning.

Detectives say they are looking for the person who shot and killed 36-year-old Jennifer Foxx at the Carolina Sands Mobile Home Park off Highway 210.

Jennifer Foxx


Foxx's body was found lying on the ground outside of her home around 8:20 a.m. by a man who was walking in the area.

Foxx leaves behind two children, a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told ABC11 that she knew Foxx well and that she was beginning to make some lifestyle changes.

Authorities say they believe Foxx was targeted for some reason.



"It's sad anytime someone gets shot, but it just goes to show the times that we're in," said Sean Swain with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. "Rather than having an argument, people are stabbing and shooting and it's just sad. The victim was in her early 30s."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsbody founddeath investigationSpring Lake
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
St. Augustine's University student killed in shooting
How first daughter Ivanka Trump's role at the White House has grown
Texas teacher arrested for improper relationship
SCOTUS nominee says he's not Trump's surrogate
More News
Top Stories
St. Augustine's University student killed in shooting
Frustrated adoption center clients fight to get info back
Police: Suspect shot Durham man and his mother
Teen mom told not to return to school after missing days
2017 Tobacco Road Marathon sets new donation record
Will old idea win HB2 repeal?
Panthers' QB Newton to have shoulder surgery, miss OTAs
Show More
More standardized final exams would go away in NC bill
North Carolina residents raise awareness for Down syndrome
Friend of Dylann Roof gets 27 months in prison
18-year-old charged in murder of man found strangled
Fayetteville police search for bank robber
More News
Top Video
Frustrated adoption center clients fight to get info back
North Carolina residents raise awareness for Down syndrome
NAACP, allies hold North Carolina legislative advocacy day
Man attacked by testy cat
More Video