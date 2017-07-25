NEWS

Search suspended for possible downed plane in Nash County

EMBED </>More Videos

Nash County deputies and other agencies were checking out a possible downed plane near Middlesex.

By
MIDDLESEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Nash County Sheriff's Office searched Tuesday for a possible downed airplane Tuesday. Officials told ABC11 later however, that the probability of a plane down was very low, and the search was suspended for the evening.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Sheriff's Office said it got a call about 6:45 p.m. air traffic control in Washington, DC, that a pilot heard an "ETL," which is a distress signal coming from the area of NC 231 and Buck Deans Road.

Authorities searched that area. No one has confirmed seeing a plane actually crash, Nash County officials said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they could smell an odor that smelled like airplane fuel.

One official told ABC11 there are several farms in the area, so the fuel these deputies thought was plane fuel could have been from a tractor.

A command center was set up at Middlesex Church of God at NC 231 and Highway 97.

Two adults in the area reported hearing a plane - and then not hearing it anymore.

A child in the area told authorities that they saw a plane making a hard right turn.

Officials are working with the Civil Air Patrol and National Guard to try to do some flyovers to help in the search. The North Carolina Highway Patrol also assisted with the search.

Authorities said they may come back Wednesday and resume a search as a safety measure.

Planes frequently fly through this area as it is close to several local airports, Louisburg, Johnston County, RDU, among others. It's not unusual for residents to hear airplane engines.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsairplaneMiddlesex
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
What's next in the Senate health care debate
'Just the beginning': Republicans move health care bid forward
Sessions has no plans to resign, hasn't spoken to Trump in days, source says
Trump, Sessions 'need to either get together or separate,' White House spokesman says
More News
Top Stories
Mystery surrounds cat attack in Cary - animal or human?
Did Republicans score a win? What's next for healthcare
I-Team: Do police SUVs pose invisible threat to officers?
NC State Board of Education approves $2.5M budget cut
2nd teen charged in Durham murder near park
Animal Control searching for pit bulls who mauled a dog
Raleigh men's shelter working to fix A/C problems
Body of missing Chatham County teen found in Sugar Lake
Show More
Fayetteville police searching man who flashed 2 women
Day care worker taped allegedly assaulting toddler
Veteran mental healthcare clinic opens in Fayetteville
UNC scheduled for August hearing in NCAA academic case
New campaign aims to stop police-involved shootings
More News
Top Video
Mystery surrounds cat attack in Cary - animal or human?
Did Republicans score a win? What's next for healthcare
Fayetteville teen beat cancer, now eyes Jr. Olympics gold
I-Team: Do police SUVs pose invisible threat to officers?
More Video