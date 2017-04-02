NEWS

Search underway for missing kayaker near Clayton

Police still searching for kayaker that went missing Saturday night (WTVD)

CLAYTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities are searching for a man in his mid-20s who went missing while kayaking on the Neuse River in Clayton.

Archer Lodge Fire Department responded just after 9 p.m. to a report that a canoe had overturned in the river.


A man, woman, child, and two dogs were able to get back in the canoe and rescuers were able to pull them to the banks near the Riverwood neighborhood.

Rescuers said a kayak was traveling with the canoe group carrying a second man and woman. The woman is the mother of the young girl in the canoe and she jumped out of the kayak to help her child swim to the riverbank.

The kayak was recovered but there is still no sign of the second man.

The group first put in their canoe and kayak at Milburnie Road in Wake County and had planned to get out of the river in Johnston County at Castleberry Road and NC42E, where their vehicle was parked.

Rescue teams are resuming the search for the missing kayaker at 9 a.m.

