NEWS

Secret Service train in Outer Banks surf to save presidents

Outer Banks (image source: Wikimedia Commons)

KITTY HAWK, North Carolina --
The surf along North Carolina's Outer Banks is the training ground for Secret Service agents learning to rescue U.S. presidents and their families.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports that 10 agents responsible for protecting President Donald Trump, his predecessors and their families practiced ocean rescues off Kitty Hawk this week.

The nine men and one woman spent two days on the Outer Banks learning to retrieve a victim under various situations and bring them to shore. The group then moved to the Coast Guard Air Station in Elizabeth City to work with rescue swimmers, jump from helicopters and wrestle victims into rescue baskets.

Special agent and water rescue instructor Sean Donlon says 75 of the 3,200 Secret Service agents serving around the globe serve on the water-rescue detail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsbeachescoast guardsecret servicePresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Russia warns it will treat US-led coalition jets as targets after US downed Syrian plane
79 presumed dead in London high-rise fire
Russia says it will treat US planes in Syria as targets
UK PM condemns 'sickening' attack against Muslims in London
More News
Top Stories
Russia says it will treat US planes in Syria as targets
Study: Shootings kill or injure 19 US children each day
Durham police officer escapes injury in serious crash
Several people hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting
Tropics heating up
Fayetteville police ID possible suspect in homicide case
More storms today - some could be severe
Show More
UK PM condemns 'sickening' attack against Muslims in London
Police: Mom attacked child in attempted exorcism
Triangle victims relieved after manhunt ends
21-year-old in critical condition after being rescued from rip current
Raleigh man tried to save Navy shipmates after collision
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
More Photos