Secretary of Veterans Affairs to visit Durham VA Friday

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to visit Durham VA Friday (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham VA Medical Center is preparing to welcome a big guest to tour the facility Friday.

Dr. David Shulkin, the Secretary of Veteran Affairs, is expected to be at the Durham VA.

Earlier this year, the Durham VA made national headlines when photos of a veteran laying on the floor surfaced.

Couple deplores heartbreaking scene at Durham VA hospital

Durham VA makes changes after troubling waiting room photos

Dr. Shulkin is the ninth Secretary of Veteran Affairs and his focus as secretary includes improving and consolidating facilities, modernizing electronic health records, and suicide prevention among veterans.

Dr Shulking also wants to improve timeliness and accuracy of benefit claims among others.

Senators urge VA hospital action after troubling report

This visit comes just one day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order creating a new whistle blower protection office with the VA Department.

Dr. Shulkin will be in Durham Friday talking with leaders and stakeholders.

ABC11 will live stream his visit at noon.

