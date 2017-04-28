NEWS

Secretary of Veterans Affairs visits Durham VA Friday

EMBED </>More News Videos

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to visit Durham VA Friday (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham VA Medical Center welcomed a special guest to tour the facility Friday.

Dr. David Shulkin, the Secretary of Veteran Affairs, visited the Durham VA.

Earlier this year, the Durham VA made national headlines when photos of a veteran laying on the floor surfaced.

Couple deplores heartbreaking scene at Durham VA hospital

EMBED More News Videos

"He just kind of laid down and said, 'I can't get up, I won't get up. "

Durham VA makes changes after troubling waiting room photos

Dr. Shulkin is the ninth Secretary of Veteran Affairs and his focus as secretary includes improving and consolidating facilities, modernizing electronic health records, and suicide prevention among veterans.

Dr Shulking also wants to improve timeliness and accuracy of benefit claims among others.

Senators urge VA hospital action after troubling report

This visit comes just one day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order creating a new whistle blower protection office with the VA Department.

Dr. Shulkin will speak with leaders and stakeholders Friday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsveteranveteransDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Pope Francis visits Egypt after attacks on Coptic churches
Apex High School students hit with BBs while running
Memorial held for those killed in workplace accidents
Man robs Jimmy John's restaurant at gunpoint
2 Army Rangers may have been killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan
More News
Top Stories
Apex High School students hit with BBs while running
US soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified
Wake Schools warn about '13 Reasons Why'
Tad Cummins slept with teen student, his wife says
Hitting the trails this weekend? You may not be able to
NC man avoids death penalty in cooking show contestant death
Time-lapse shows I-85 repair progress
Show More
Memorial held for those killed in workplace accidents
Neighbor hurt trying to rescue pets from Fayetteville fire
Steamy weekend! High humidity will make it feel like July
Authorities issue warning about police impersonation scam
Concerns linger as residents wait for river to crest
More News
Top Video
Time-lapse shows I-85 repair progress
Boy forges letter from teacher for more video game time
Neighbor hurt trying to rescue pets from Fayetteville fire
Concerns linger as residents wait for river to crest
More Video