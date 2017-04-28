Secretary of Veterans Affairs visits Durham VA Friday

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Durham VA Medical Center welcomed a special guest to tour the facility Friday.
Dr. David Shulkin, the Secretary of Veteran Affairs, visited the Durham VA.
Earlier this year, the Durham VA made national headlines when photos of a veteran laying on the floor surfaced.
Dr. Shulkin is the ninth Secretary of Veteran Affairs and his focus as secretary includes improving and consolidating facilities, modernizing electronic health records, and suicide prevention among veterans.
Dr Shulking also wants to improve timeliness and accuracy of benefit claims among others.
This visit comes just one day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order creating a new whistle blower protection office with the VA Department.
Dr. Shulkin will speak with leaders and stakeholders Friday.
