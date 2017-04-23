Security guard killed in Wayne County nightclub fight

A security guard was killed when a fight broke out at a nightclub in Wayne County on Saturday night.The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said around 11 p.m., deputies were called to Maynard's Night Club in Seven Springs because of a disturbance.Authorities said five people starting fighting with another person inside the club. Security then escorted those five out of the club.Three people cooperated, deputies said, but two others began fighting with the security guard.One guard, 49-year-old Michael Ray Brinkley, was taken to the ground and assaulted. The suspects then fled the scene.Brinkley, of Kinston, was pronounced dead at the scene.Witnesses were able to identify the suspects as 32-year-old Jerry Wayne Anthony Chandler, of Goldsboro, and 27-year-old Dustin Steve Kirk, also of Goldsboro.The suspects were located at their home in the 2000 block of Old Grantham Road in Goldsboro. They were arrested and charged with murder.Both Chandler and Kirk were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center where they are being held under no bond.