Security guard ruled out as suspect in huge Raleigh fire

Federal agents have questioned the lone security guard on duty at the Metropolitan Apartments construction site the night it caught fire in downtown Raleigh on March 16.A source close to the investigation told ABC11 the York Security guard has been ruled out as a suspect.ABC11 was there last week as ATF agents searched the guard's apartment at the Windsor Falls complex on Sunbow Falls Lane.Right now, off-duty Raleigh police officers are guarding either side of the charred ruins in Raleigh's Glenwood South district.Clancy & Theys, the construction company that had been building the six-story apartment complex, hired the off-duty officers to provide around-the-clock security at the site.The ATF wrapped up its investigation at the scene of the fire last week, saying further analysis of information and evidence would be needed to decide where the fire started and why.We're learning the city is scheduled to inspect units in the Link Apartments on Wednesday, with some residents potentially able to move back in on Friday.Streets around the site will remain closed as the investigation continues.The City is still working to calculate the costs related to the fire.