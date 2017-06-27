NEWS

Security guard stabbed at Durham night club, man arrested

Horace Collier (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police are investigating after a security guard at a Durham night club was stabbed late Monday night.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. at "The House" night club in the 4300 block of Miami Boulevard.

Authorities tell ABC11 that the security guard was stabbed in the abdomen during a fight with a man outside the club. The fight started after the security guard refused to let the man into the club.

The 28-year-old security guard suffered non life-threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital.

Officers put out a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was in and a North Carolina state trooper later stopped the car on East Cornwallis Road near Yorktown Avenue.

A passenger in the vehicle - Horace Collier, 39, of Durham - was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He has been placed in the Durham County Jail under a $30,000 bond.

