Police are investigating after a security guard at a Durham night club was stabbed late Monday night.It happened around 11:20 p.m. at "The House" night club in the 4300 block of Miami Boulevard.Authorities tell ABC11 that the security guard was stabbed in the abdomen during a fight with a man outside the club. The fight started after the security guard refused to let the man into the club.The 28-year-old security guard suffered non life-threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital.Officers put out a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was in and a North Carolina state trooper later stopped the car on East Cornwallis Road near Yorktown Avenue.A passenger in the vehicle - Horace Collier, 39, of Durham - was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.He has been placed in the Durham County Jail under a $30,000 bond.