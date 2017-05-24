The owners of Kona Ice of Raleigh are hoping whoever stole their concession trailer returns it and is punished."I really feel like you shouldn't do that to somebody else," said store owner Carina Veverka. "You deserve to be caught and you deserve to be punished for it."According to police, sometime between 10:30 a.m. on May 12 and the morning of May 13, a concession trailer was stolen from behind Kona's Wake Forest warehouse.The morning of May 13, Veverka received a phone call from her husband. The night before, he loaded up the trailer and secured it, as the business had a community event the following day."And he goes, 'it's gone,' " Veverka told ABC11 of the phone conversation with her husband. "I said that's funny. And he says 'I'm not kidding.' And I said, well let's call the cops."What makes the theft so strange is the patented Flavorwave, see-through glass, and a giant penguin on the side of the trailer."There's a giant penguin on the side and it's so bright," Veverka said. "Even if you stuck it in the woods, it would stand out. I'm hoping somebody's neighbors are like 'wait a minute,' that is not where that's supposed to be."Veverka says the community has been great in informing her of sightings of other Kona vehicles. Unfortunately, none of them have led to the recovery of her property."I could have told you where every single truck in the Triangle was that day as well as the surrounding cities," Veverka said.She's been in fairly good spirits about it all even though she expects to lose at least $15,000 in replacing the trailer and/or getting it fixed."I learned that detectives really don't work on the weekends unless it's homicide or something like that," Veverka laughed. "It isn't given priority until the Monday morning meeting."For the person who did it, just leave it in a parking lot. Just abandon it. I know you don't want to get caught, but just leave it. We'll find it," she added.Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at (919) 554-6150.