Senate agrees driver curriculum should include police stops

North Carolina House and Senate members agree that new drivers should be taught what's considered appropriate if they are stopped by police on the road. But the lawmakers disagree slightly on who should decide on the details.

The Senate voted unanimously Thursday for the measure, which supporters say would help avoid violent or deadly encounters between motorists and officers. The information would be placed in the state's driver's education materials and in school curriculum. The information would be created in consultation with the Highway Patrol and other law enforcement associations.

The House approved a version earlier and must decide whether to accept the Senate's version. The House measure includes the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association among the consulting groups. The Senate version took that group out.
