CHARLESTON SHOOTING

Sentencing begins with Dylann Roof acting as his own lawyer

In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHARLESTON, South Carolina --
The same jury that last month unanimously found Dylann Roof guilty in the slayings of nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church is returning to court to begin contemplating his punishment.

The sentencing phase of Roof's federal trial begins Wednesday in Charleston. He could face the death penalty or life in prison.

The 22-year-old Roof is representing himself but has said he plans to call no witnesses or introduce any evidence. His former legal team has said Roof fears embarrassing himself or his family.

Prosecutors plan to call up to 38 people related to the nine people killed and three who survived the June 2015 slaughter during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church.

After a daylong hearing Monday, a judge again found Roof competent to represent himself and stand trial for sentencing.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscharleston shootingdeath penaltytrialSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHARLESTON SHOOTING
Roof his own lawyer as sentencing begins in slayings
Durham pastor in Charleston for shooting anniversary
November trial set for man charged in SC church attack
Justice Dept. to seek death penalty in Charleston church shooting case
More charleston shooting
NEWS
NAACP President Arrested Protesting Sessions' Nomination
Israeli Soldier Guilty of Manslaughter in Shooting of Incapacitated Palestinian Assailant
Pence Returns to Capitol Hill to Huddle With Republicans on Obamacare Plans
Trump Again Casts Doubt Over Russian Hacking
Chicago's Violence Spills Into 2017 With 28 Shot on New Year's Day
More News
Top Stories
Will there be snow this week? ABC11 tracking the latest
Officer on leave after slamming girl to the ground
Crash on I-95 north in Fayetteville causes major delays
Man accused of firing shots at Guilford County deputy
Trump questions US intelligence as governing challenges loom
Omarosa Manigault Set to Join Trump's White House Staff
Official: Manson alive amid report he's hospitalized
Show More
Man shot in leg near N.C. State campus
Raleigh firefighters, police continue fight for pay raises
Cooper names environmental, DOT cabinet secretaries
Fayetteville neighbors find Matthew recovery painfully slow
UNC escapes Clemson with 89-86 overtime win
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
More Photos