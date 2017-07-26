NEWS

Seven people shot during memorial gathering in High Point

WTVD Photo

HIGH POINT, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating after seven people were shot during memorial gathering in High Point early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. at a home at Winslow Street and East Green Drive while a group was remembering a loved one who died on Monday.


When police arrived at the scene, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, WGHP reported. One of the victim's injuries are considered serious.

Several homes in the area were also hit by gunfire during the incident.

According to WGHP, officers were called to High Point Regional Hospital about 20 minutes later, when four victims connected to the shooting showed up with injuries.

Another victim went to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment.

Police said six of the seven victims are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, WGHP reported.

Further details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Related Topics:
newsshootingNorth Carolina
