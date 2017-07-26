Seven people shot during memorial gathering in High Point

Police say people were gathered at this home for a memorial when shots were fired. Memorial was for Alphonso Macer who was killed this week. pic.twitter.com/FhLsr81oRJ — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) July 26, 2017

Authorities are investigating after seven people were shot during memorial gathering in High Point early Wednesday morning.It happened around 12:40 a.m. at a home at Winslow Street and East Green Drive while a group was remembering a loved one who died on Monday.When police arrived at the scene, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds,reported. One of the victim's injuries are considered serious.Several homes in the area were also hit by gunfire during the incident.According to, officers were called to High Point Regional Hospital about 20 minutes later, when four victims connected to the shooting showed up with injuries.Another victim went to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment.Police said six of the seven victims are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries,reported.Further details surrounding the shooting have not been released.