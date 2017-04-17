NEWS

Several injured after false reports of shots fired at Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn --
Several people were injured after false reports of shots fired at Coney Island's Luna Park.


Police say there was a family event on 10th Street and Surf Avenue that caused the chaos around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.


Crowds fled to 'Surf City' restaurant for shelter. The owner eventually lowered the gate to protect those inside, in case bullets followed the crowd through the glass doors.

"I hear them shooting, and I close the gates down," said owner Elez Bucaj.

Despite all of the claims of hearing and seeing gunfire, police say there were no shots fired.

No arrests were made.

ABC11's sister-station WABC was told there was extra police presence at Luna Park before the chaos erupted. It was Easter Sunday, the weather was warm, and authorities learned that it would be initiation night for gang members.
