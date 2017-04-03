NEWS

Several killed, wounded in Russia subway blast

A photo taken by an Instagram user shows the scene inside a smoke-filled Russian subway station. (lemanruss/Instagram)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia --
Russian investigators say several people have been killed and wounded in a St. Petersburg subway by an explosive on a train going between two stations.

Andrei Kibitov, spokesman for the St. Petersburg governor, has told Russian television 10 people have been killed and 50 injured in the explosion.

In Moscow, Deputy Mayor Maxim Liksutov told the Interfax news agency that Moscow authorities are tightening security on the subway in the Russian capital.

The subway's administration says several stations in the northern Russian city have been closed and that an evacuation is underway Monday afternoon.

Social media users posted photographs from one subway station in the city center, showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the explosion. Putin is visiting the city Monday and is expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later in the day.

He reportedly said investigators are looking into possible terror attack and other theories.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldexplosion
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
10 killed in train car explosion in St. Petersburg
Amber Alert for NC girl cancelled, parents found dead
Trump son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner in Iraq, US official says
Son-in-law facing charges in Fayetteville man's death
More News
Top Stories
Son-in-law facing charges in Fayetteville man's death
Amber Alert for NC girl cancelled, parents found dead
2 students charged with sex assault at Raleigh high school
3-year-old critically injured after being hit by car
Homeowner arrested after killing intruder in his shower: Police
Chapel Hill prepares for national championship
Missing teen's family attorney calls new footage of ex-teacher, student 'a very scary image'
Show More
Police: Man claims 'sexsomnia' as defense in sex assault
Vigil held for slain Fayetteville children
Trump son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner in Iraq, US official says
Pennsylvania couple plays prank on mailman
Schiff: Trump's calling news 'fake' should set off 'alarm bells'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
PHOTOS: UNC takes on Oregon in Final Four
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
More Photos