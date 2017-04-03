Several killed, wounded in Russia subway blast

Russian investigators say several people have been killed and wounded in a St. Petersburg subway by an explosive on a train going between two stations.Andrei Kibitov, spokesman for the St. Petersburg governor, has told Russian television 10 people have been killed and 50 injured in the explosion.In Moscow, Deputy Mayor Maxim Liksutov told the Interfax news agency that Moscow authorities are tightening security on the subway in the Russian capital.The subway's administration says several stations in the northern Russian city have been closed and that an evacuation is underway Monday afternoon.Social media users posted photographs from one subway station in the city center, showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the explosion. Putin is visiting the city Monday and is expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later in the day.He reportedly said investigators are looking into possible terror attack and other theories.