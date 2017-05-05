NEWS

Sex assault reported on NC State's campus

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating after NC State University Police received a report about a sexual assault that happened Thursday.

Police sent out a campus-wide warning about the incident saying it happened around 5:30 a.m. at Brooks Lot, near Hillsborough Street and Brooks Avenue in Raleigh.

The school said the victim, who is not affiliated with the university, was walking down Hillsborough Street when two men in a gray pick-up truck approached her.

According to the report, one of the suspects jumped out of the truck and forced the woman into Brooks Lot where he sexually assaulted her. The suspects then fled the area.

The suspects are described as white men between the ages of 20 and 25-years-old, with medium builds, and short hair.

The investigation remains ongoing.

In the meantime, authorities are encouraging people to walk in groups whenever possible, especially at night.

They say if you feel unsafe in any situation, trust your instincts and contact police immediately.

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
