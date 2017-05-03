Sex offender charged in North Carolina woman's murder

Investigators in Rowan County have arrested a registered sex offender in connection with a North Carolina woman's murder.According to, authorities arrested 50-year-old Donald Frye and charged him with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.The Charlotte TV station reports that someone found 53-year-old Sheila Godfrey dead last Friday in her home in Salisbury. Investigators said it appeared Godfrey was "brutally murdered" Thursday evening.Authorities later found her car, four miles away, at a laundromat. They said Frye was driving the vehicle.Frye is also accused of stealing Godfrey's debit card.Officials have not released a motive in the crime but said it was not random,reported.Frye is on the North Carolina Sex Offender registry and was recently released from jail after serving time on a probation violation. He was convicted in 1998 of taking indecent liberties with a minor and second-degree sex offense.Salisbury is about 40 miles north of Charlotte.