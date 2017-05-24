NEWS

Sex offender charged with sexual assault of homeless woman

Bobby Myron Willis (Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BOLIVIA, North Carolina --
A convicted sex offender has been charged with the sexual assault of a homeless woman in North Carolina.

The StarNews reports 53-year-old Leland resident Bobby Myron Willis was arrested on Tuesday, and charged with second-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping. The arrest warrant from Brunswick County Sheriff's Office says the 53-year-old Lexington woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted on Monday.

Willis has two prior sexual battery convictions from 2007 and 2009, in addition to a 2005 conviction for assault. As a result of the previous sex-crime convictions, Willis was required to register for life as a sex-offender. The state sex-offender registry lists him as a recidivist, meaning he was deemed likely to reoffend.

His bail is set at $700,000. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
