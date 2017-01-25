A 21-year-old woman says she was a victim of sex trafficking and rape in downtown Houston."This is probably the saddest scenario I have come across in my 14 years of dealing with the human sex trafficking," Kathryn Griffin said.Griffin is a peer recovery coach specialist for the Harris County Sheriff's Office. She says the victim's mental capacity is that of a child.The victim's story started in Ohio, where she was kidnapped by a pimp."He snatched her and put her in the car and said, 'Now, you work for me,'" Griffin said.She says the victim was brought to Houston specifically for the Super Bowl."I don't know if she understands what the Super Bowl means, but she was told that she was going to make him money," Griffin said.According to Griffin, the pimp was "teaching" the victim sex acts but the woman has a problem with seizures. The victim was dropped off in downtown Houston, where she was raped, according to officials.A Good Samartian was able to rescue the victim and take her to Ben Taub Hospital.Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff's Office and the FBI Sex Trafficking Division are investigating, Griffin said."A team of us is going to take care of her because she needs a caretaker," she added.