The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 2-year-old girl died after she was pulled from a pond on Thursday evening.The sheriff's office confirmed the child died despite the rescue efforts.It happened about 6:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.The incident remains under investigation.It's the second water death involving a 2-year-old child Thursday.Earlier, a Cumberland County toddler died after he was pulled from a swimming pool behind a family home Thursday morning.That incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Alexwood Drive, off Elk Road in Hope Mills.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.