Sheriff's office says 2-year-old girl pulled from Clayton pond has died

CLAYTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 2-year-old girl died after she was pulled from a pond on Thursday evening.

The sheriff's office confirmed the child died despite the rescue efforts.

It happened about 6:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

The incident remains under investigation.

It's the second water death involving a 2-year-old child Thursday.

Earlier, a Cumberland County toddler died after he was pulled from a swimming pool behind a family home Thursday morning.

That incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Alexwood Drive, off Elk Road in Hope Mills.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

