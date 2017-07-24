NEWS

Sheriff: Estranged husband shot wife in Wayne County murder-suicide

Javier Garcia Aguilar (image courtesy Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says the deaths of two people Sunday are being treated as a murder-suicide.

The investigation began just before 11 p.m. when deputies went to a disturbance call and found 25-year-old Karla Ayde-Garcia Arellano dead of a gunshot wound in the bathroom of a home in the 13-hundred block of Ditchbank Road, Goldsboro.

Just before midnight, her estranged husband, 35-year-old Javier Garcia Aguilar, was found slumped over the wheel of a car in the 1300 block of Piney Grove Road, Seven Springs. Deputies said he shot himself.
