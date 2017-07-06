NEWS

Sheriff: North Carolina registered sex offender kidnaps, molests 1-year-old

Alexander Jamond Ezell (Halifax County Sheriff's Office)

ROANOKE RAPIDS, North Carolina --
A North Carolina man suspected of breaking into a home and kidnapping and molesting a 1-year-old is now in jail.

Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp tells local media outlets that deputies responded early Wednesday to a Roanoke Rapids home where a child was reported missing. Deputies later found the child at the home of 25-year-old registered sex offender Alexander Jamond Ezell.

Tripp says Ezell broke through the front door of a home, took the child and then committed a sex crime against them.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies searching with a K-9 later found Ezell hiding in the woods behind his home. Ezell was arrested and faces several charges, including first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a minor.

It's unclear if Ezell has an attorney,
