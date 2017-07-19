NEWS

Sheriff: North Carolina woman left toddler in car overnight

Dimanche Kome (via WGHP)

GREENSBORO, North Carolina --
A North Carolina woman is accused of leaving her 2-year-old child strapped in a car seat and unattended in a locked van overnight.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Dimanche Kome is charged with child abuse. She is in the county jail with her bail set at $10,000. Online records don't indicate if she has an attorney.

Capt. Randy Shepherd said the child's father became concerned when the toddler didn't wake him up Tuesday morning. Shepherd said the father searched the home, then went to the van in the driveway and found the child.

The sheriff's office said Kome was intoxicated when a deputy arrived.

Investigators said the child was left in the van for more than eight hours before being taken to a hospital for treatment of dehydration.
